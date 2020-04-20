Global  

Shannon Sharpe: MJ made his doc because he heard the 'footsteps' of LeBron in GOAT race

Published
Shannon Sharpe: MJ made his doc because he heard the 'footsteps' of LeBron in GOAT race

Shannon Sharpe: MJ made his doc because he heard the 'footsteps' of LeBron in GOAT race

Michael Jordan agreed to do his documentary on the same day LeBron James had his 2006 NBA Finals victory parade in Cleveland.

This raises the question; Is this just a coincidence or did Michael Jordan feel the pressure from LeBron James closing in on the GOAT race?

Hear why Shannon Sharpe believes LeBron James is the main reason MJ agreed on the documentary.

