You could get paid $1,000 to watch all 10 'Harry Potter' movies in a row Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:07s - Published now You could get paid $1,000 to watch all 10 'Harry Potter' movies in a row Potterheads, how much free time do you really have these days?.If the answer to that question is "at least 25 hours" then you’re in luck — and you might be able to win some money while you’re at it.That’s because the college-ranking website EDsmart is offering $1,000 for one lucky "Harry Potter" fan to watch every film in the franchise from start to finish.The task, which will take exactly 1,446 minutes, includes all eight movies in the original series, plus the two "Fantastic Beasts" films.When you do the math, the 25-hour nonstop watch pays approximately $41.50 per hour, but that’s not including bonuses.EDsmart is also offering around $200 in Potter-themed treats as well as Blu-ray discs of each movie, according to Insider.To apply, you just have to be 18 years or older and eligible to work in the U.S.Applications are open through Edsmart’s website until May 15 0

