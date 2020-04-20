Global  

This gemstone is actually a 5-star deodorant

This pretty stone may look like a healing crystal, but it actually belongs in your medicine cabinet.

Crystal is a mineral deodorant that doubles as a beautiful stone you’ll want to display on your vanity.The so-called deodorant “stone” isn’t actually a stone; it’s a mineral salt, which is smoothed into a crystal ball.When wet and applied to underarms, the salt acts as a natural deodorant, preventing the growth of odor-causing bacteria.When using the natural, dermatologist-tested deodorant stone, .you won’t get white streaks on your shirt or annoying yellow stains under your armpits since it’s made without aluminum, paragons or fragrance.You can get the crystal in a roll-on, scented stick if you prefer.“I’ve been using this for about a year now and I will never switch,” one reviewer wrote

