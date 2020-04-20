Days After ‘LIBERATE MINNESOTA!’ Tweet, Pres. Trump Says He ‘Received A Very Nice Call’ From Gov. Walz Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:28s - Published now Days After ‘LIBERATE MINNESOTA!’ Tweet, Pres. Trump Says He ‘Received A Very Nice Call’ From Gov. Walz On Monday morning, Trump tweeted that he received the call from Walz, adding, “We are working closely on getting him all he needs, and fast. Good things happening!” Katie Johnston reports.