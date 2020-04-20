Skip Bayless X Michael Jordan: Untold Stories From MJ's 1998 Season

Global  

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 21:25s - Published
Join Skip Bayless as he shares some of his most memorable stories from covering Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls' 1998 Championship run — "The Last Dance."

