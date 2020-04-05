Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 10 Low Budget Games That Made Millions

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 08:52s - Published
Top 10 Low Budget Games That Made Millions

Top 10 Low Budget Games That Made Millions

The financial return on these games was insanely huge!

For this list, we’ll be going over the video games with small starting budgets that went on to make millions of dollars in profits.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Low Budget Games That Made Millions

The financial return on these games was insanely huge!

For this list, we’ll be going over the video games with small starting budgets that went on to make millions of dollars in profits.

Our countdown includes “Terraria”, “Cave Story”, “Tetris”, “Minecraft” and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nunmanji

Nunmanji @Reading Naruto 🐐 Adventure 1 and 2 should've never gotten a weird "were they ever good?" but 06 did that. It's made so many other ga… https://t.co/vder4jXOt8 2 hours ago

It_AC_301

𝔸ℂ My favorite games are the ones that look like they were made on a shoestring budget 9 hours ago

steelballrunner

A.M.-2日目南ヌ36b It wasn't a bunch of games made by a bunch of previously unknown people. These were legit badasses given a chance t… https://t.co/ONPE6h4BiS 14 hours ago

DeusExBrockina

Deus Ex Brockina It's janky and low budget and crass and silly and also like, there's so much great design that's never made it to a… https://t.co/HoPeKPtG3J 2 days ago

StickBrush

EBO | StickBrush zerø @ [email protected] @DigitalWatches You say that like games back in the day weren't made as expensively as they could. Of course you c… https://t.co/w99fJdRN6d 2 days ago

ULTRA_willPOWER

WillPOWER - BO$$ Online 2020s RT @Mordexai0: @Barajasanthony4 @ULTRA_willPOWER @Fighters_Gen The problem is there are a lot of fighting games that aren't mainstream. UNI… 3 days ago

Mordexai0

CEO of the Coloful Fighters Community @Barajasanthony4 @ULTRA_willPOWER @Fighters_Gen The problem is there are a lot of fighting games that aren't mainst… https://t.co/MzkSdEtFLh 3 days ago

RGB_SF

RGB @JMW_BOYZ Sony abandoned PS2, they abandoned PS3. PS2 got PSP ports and only God of War II in 2007. PS3 got MLB a… https://t.co/3RnxXqcEZQ 3 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Top 10 Video Games That Break the 4th Wall [Video]

Top 10 Video Games That Break the 4th Wall

These games are extremely self-aware. For this list, we’ll be going over the video games that acknowledge the real world or the fact that they’re video games through characters or gameplay.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 11:13Published
Top 10 Best Free Games of 2020 [Video]

Top 10 Best Free Games of 2020

All this great content and it won't cost you a penny! For this list, we’re looking at the video games with the best content that you can play right now for free.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:58Published