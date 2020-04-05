Top 10 Low Budget Games That Made Millions

For this list, we’ll be going over the video games with small starting budgets that went on to make millions of dollars in profits.

The financial return on these games was insanely huge!

The financial return on these games was insanely huge!

For this list, we’ll be going over the video games with small starting budgets that went on to make millions of dollars in profits.

Our countdown includes “Terraria”, “Cave Story”, “Tetris”, “Minecraft” and more!