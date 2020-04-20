Facebook Launches Map Showing Self-Reported Coronavirus Symptoms County-by-County Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:55s - Published 3 days ago Facebook Launches Map Showing Self-Reported Coronavirus Symptoms County-by-County Facebook has launched a map that shows areas of the country that gives a county-by-county breakdown for coronavirus symptoms. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

