Australia's Hazlewood says players willing to take pay cuts

SOUNDBITE (English) AUSTRALIA FAST BOWLER, JOSH HAZLEWOOD, SAYING: "Yeah, it probably took me a little bit by surprise, I guess.

Just due to the fact that it's probably happened at a perfect time I guess, this pandemic, for Cricket Australia, and it happened in March compared to you know the footy codes who are really in some trouble heading into their season.

So, a little bit surprised there, but there's going to be some impact no doubt.

We're no different from any other sport.

I guess it depends how long it hangs around (coronavirus), is to how much it's going to affect us and if it leads into next summer, it can be quite serious.

So, obviously playing it by ear at the moment and we'll see where we end up." 2.

SOUNDBITE (English) AUSTRALIA FAST BOWLER, JOSH HAZLEWOOD, SAYING: "Yeah, we're obviously partners (Cricket Australia) in the game and we've always said that.

We've ridden the highs and now it's probably time to ride the lows a little bit.

So, we've always said we're partners in the game and we'll see what it comes to and we'll obviously play our part." 4.

SOUNDBITE (English) AUSTRALIA FAST BOWLER, JOSH HAZLEWOOD, SAYING: "Yeah obviously I think the relationships are a lot better now between the ACA (Australia Cricketers Association) and CA (Cricket Australia) and they've developed a long way I think in the last 18 months, two years probably and, you know, there's a lot better relationship there.

So, I think it'll go a long way towards having this episode a lot better than last time.

So, yeah, it's all positive from our end and I think from both ends.

So, hopefully it's a lot better communication and I think we'll see that in the coming weeks, coming months I guess." 6.

SOUNDBITE (English) AUSTRALIA FAST BOWLER, JOSH HAZLEWOOD, SAYING: "And as long as they (Cricket Australia) say a lot of transparency on all the numbers and all the players will be pretty happy with that.

So, as long as I said there's good communication between ACA and CA and you know, a lot of transparency shown there and to see exactly where we're situated at the present and moving forward." 8.

SOUNDBITE (English) AUSTRALIA FAST BOWLER, JOSH HAZLEWOOD, SAYING: "I think April 30 is probably what the players want and what CA wants to be honest.

It's in the M.O.U, but I guess this is sort of strange times and anything can happen, but it'll be ideal if they get put out for April and obviously we'll know on what we can get ready for and if there's a, or how much percentage (of pay) is lost and how much our contracts reflected.

So the earlier we know that, the more we can plan for the next twelve months." STORY: Australia's cricketers are willing to take pay cuts if it will help keep the game afloat during the coronavirus shutdown but the country's board must be transparent about its finances, paceman Josh Hazlewood has said.

Cricket Australia (CA) said last week it planned to furlough almost 80% of its staff, putting them on 20% pay until June 30 when it is hoped more information will be available on how long government curbs to control the new coronavirus will last.

Hazlewood said he was taken aback by news of the financial pressures CA was under situation, given that the Australian cricket season was all but over when the national lockdown brought sport to a halt in March.

"It probably took me a little bit by surprise just due to the fact that it's happened at a perfect time, this pandemic, for Cricket Australia," Hazlewood told reporters on a video conference on Monday (April 20).

CA has been criticised in the media following reports over the weekend that its financial reserves had been hit by a slump in global stock markets due to the pandemic.

The reserves could come under further pressure if the Twenty20 World Cup, which starts in October, and the lucrative test series against India in the home summer are forced to be abandoned due to the virus.

Former test players have already forecast swingeing cuts for cricketers' salaries as the sport faces an expected financial crisis.

Hazlewood said relations between CA and the national players' union were on a far better footing than three years ago during acrimonious negotiations over a new pay deal.

CA have already delayed an announcement on national and state player contracts for men and women cricketers by a month to April 30 due to the uncertainty created by the virus.

Hazlewood said the players wanted CA to honour the new deadline.

