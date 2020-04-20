8:30 a.m. COVID-19 update

Lala RT @elrufai: KADUNA UPDATE: Earlier today, I took 2 hours out of isolation to attend the daily virtual meeting of State Standing Committee… 2 seconds ago

Lung Cancer Research Foundation In this week's update we explore the role of telemedicine and its uses and benefits in the COVID-19 pandemic. Read… https://t.co/TzzrWFwVvc 8 seconds ago

Irfan Saiyed RT @JustinTrudeau: This morning, I’m speaking about the terrible events that unfolded in Nova Scotia. In the face of tragedy, Canadians alw… 8 seconds ago

Jon Benson RT @DOADesignCo: STORE LAUNCH UPDATE: Due to Covid-19 my printer/fulfillment partner is experiencing shipping delays so it's taking about a… 8 seconds ago

Mike Hood - 2020 US House Candidate (OH-11) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine - COVID-19 Update | April 20, 2020 https://t.co/lVXBl5Ddj1 via @YouTube 8 seconds ago

CityPoint Community Church RT @TheTRiiBE: Hey, family. Around 1 p.m., Mayor Lightfoot will be giving an update on the latest efforts by the city's Racial Equity Rapi… 8 seconds ago

dsgsgS RT @PrestigeEcon: My latest book got banned - Like Catcher in the Rye or To Kill a Mockingbird. The book was titled Strategic Cost-Cuttin… 9 seconds ago