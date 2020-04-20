Death toll in Canada mass shooting rises to at least 18 -Trudeau

Global  

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to at least 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

"A gunman claimed the lives of at least 18 people, among them a woman in uniform whose job it is to protect lives even if it endangers her own," Trudeau told reporters, referring to Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Constable Heidi Stevenson, who was killed on Sunday in a shooting spree in the province of Nova Scotia.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said the gunman, 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who worked as a denturist, appeared at one stage to have been wearing part of a police uniform.

He had also painstakingly disguised his car to look like a police cruiser.




