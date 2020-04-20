New York Governor Said Everyone Knows The Economy Must Be Restarted

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he understood why people are protesting against lockdowns.

He said nobody needs to be convinced that the economy must be restarted and people need to work again.

According to Reuters, Cuomo said restrictions can only be lifted in ways that prevent further outbreaks.

In the meantime he spoke out about hospital staff, police officers and other frontline workers receiving federal hazard pay.

Cuomo also asked for federal funding for more coronavirus testing.