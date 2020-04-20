The City Of Loveland Will Furlough 280 Employees Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:25s - Published now The City Of Loveland Will Furlough 280 Employees The city of Loveland will furlough 280 employees who are in temporary, seasonal, and non-benefited positions. 0

