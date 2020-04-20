Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:13s - Published now Why coronavirus pandemic is a sign of things to come Pandemics are emerging with higher frequency and becoming increasingly difficult to contain. Rising population, urbanization, integrated economies, faster and wider travel, migration and climate change are leading to faster spread of infection. Spanish Flu killed 50 million people globally, including in India, and led to a dip in decadal population growth during 1911-1921. What makes Sars-CoV-2 different? Watch the video for more details. 0

