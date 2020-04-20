Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > More than 140,000 firms apply for help paying wages

More than 140,000 firms apply for help paying wages

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:07s - Published
More than 140,000 firms apply for help paying wages

More than 140,000 firms apply for help paying wages

More than 140,000 firms have applied for the government's job retention scheme since it launched this morning.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

marcheslep

Marches LEP RT @marcheshub: The #Coronavirus Large Business Interruption Loan Scheme has launched today. All viable businesses with a turnover of more… 2 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica More than 140,000 firms apply for furlough cash from government, reports @PGMcNamara https://t.co/kRhMl1cHQE 3 minutes ago

chrystaldragon

Ms Dolores Steadman RT @Channel4News: More than 140,000 firms apply for furlough cash from government, reports @PGMcNamara https://t.co/LQhv3095Bv 5 minutes ago

hansellssols

Hansells Solicitors Coronavirus furlough scheme: More than 140,000 firms apply on first day https://t.co/79TyXO2BXe 9 minutes ago

Channel4News

Channel 4 News More than 140,000 firms apply for furlough cash from government, reports @PGMcNamara https://t.co/LQhv3095Bv 11 minutes ago

MichelleAngeeel

Mimi 🧸 RT @Independent: More than 140,000 firms apply for government help for 1m furloughed staff in first day https://t.co/h1wpgcFSXm 15 minutes ago

Pucemargine

Elke Götze More than a quarter of a million Turkish firms apply for coronavirus aid | Ahval https://t.co/pVDNvrR3e2 via @ahval_en 32 minutes ago

Andym6769

Andym Coronavirus furlough scheme: More than 140,000 firms apply on first day https://t.co/jGFFqJJHvr https://t.co/IghMekDTNI 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.