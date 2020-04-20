Global  

Facebook To Take Down Anti-Lockdown Protests

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Facebook announced it would remove anything promoting anti-lockdown protests in California, New Jersey and Nebraska.

According to Business Insider, the company must determine whether protests violate the state’ individual stay-home orders.

Facebook said it’s discussing with New York, Wisconsin Ohio and Penssylvania to determine blocking protest information for them as well.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it's classifying the protest information as “harmful misinformation.” Many of those protesting are blocking healthcare workers from going to work and violating social distancing guidelines.

