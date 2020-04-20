Bob Dylan's handwritten lyrics are up for sale The icon's original manuscripts for 'The Times They Are A-Changin', 'Lay Lady Lay' and 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' are currently in the hands of a memorabilia company, and fans are now being offered the chance to bid for the handwritten lyrics.

'The Times They Are A-Changin' is listed for as much as $2.2 million, while 'Subterranean Homesick Blues' is listed for $1.2 million.

'Lay Lady Lay' is the least expensive of the three items and is listed for $650,000.

The auction also includes photos of the handwritten pages, which show where Dylan made amendments to his original song lyrics.