Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Lady and Cat Trying to Deal with a Mouse

Lady and Cat Trying to Deal with a Mouse

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 03:15s - Published
Lady and Cat Trying to Deal with a Mouse

Lady and Cat Trying to Deal with a Mouse

Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Garland, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "This is our family cat Bear.

We adopted him last year from the shelter.

In September when I was going through an ectopic pregnancy he started bringing me ‘gifts’ often in the form of snakes, rats, and even a stray cat.

He has continued to do this ever since when I am sad or sick.

He never kills the things he brings in.

He traps them mostly in the bathroom."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.