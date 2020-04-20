Lady and Cat Trying to Deal with a Mouse

Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Garland, Texas, USA Info from Licensor: "This is our family cat Bear.

We adopted him last year from the shelter.

In September when I was going through an ectopic pregnancy he started bringing me ‘gifts’ often in the form of snakes, rats, and even a stray cat.

He has continued to do this ever since when I am sad or sick.

He never kills the things he brings in.

He traps them mostly in the bathroom."