Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Instacart Shoppers Criticize Company For Slow Release Of Promised PPE

Instacart Shoppers Criticize Company For Slow Release Of Promised PPE

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Instacart Shoppers Criticize Company For Slow Release Of Promised PPE

Instacart Shoppers Criticize Company For Slow Release Of Promised PPE

Instacart promised their workers risking their health, the necessary personal protective equipment they need.

According to Gizmodo, workers are supposed to claim their PPE kits on the company website.

The kits including a face mask, hand sanitizer and reusable forehead thermometer have frequently sold out.

Some workers say they were able to order their kits but have taken a long time to arrive or have not arrived.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.