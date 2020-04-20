Global  

Texas 10 Most Wanted Offender Terrol Travis Sentenced To 20+ Years

Texas 10 Most Wanted Offender Terrol Travis Sentenced To 20+ Years

Texas 10 Most Wanted Offender Terrol Travis Sentenced To 20+ Years

He once held a spot on Texas’ 10 Most Wanted List and officials say he is a confirmed gang member — now Terrol DeBaun Travis will spend the next two decades in prison.

Katie Johnston reports.

