Teens make protective gear for healthcare workers Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:33s - Published now 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teens make protective gear for healthcare workers THEIR GROWING FAMILY





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kingstowne Striders RT @AnnieYuTV: Amazing students! A group of high school students in Prince William County heard a plea for protective gear for hospital wor… 3 days ago Annie Yu Amazing students! A group of high school students in Prince William County heard a plea for protective gear for hos… https://t.co/F0VwGYwqFQ 3 days ago