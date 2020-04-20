Global  

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published
Ticketmaster Issues Refund for Postponed Concerts

Ticketmaster has finalized a plan to give concert goers a refund for events impacted by COVID-19.

Starting May 1, customers will receive an email where they can choose to initiate a full refund or keep their tickets for the re-scheduled show date.

