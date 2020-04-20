Ticketmaster Issues Refund for Postponed Concerts Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:16s - Published 1 day ago Ticketmaster Issues Refund for Postponed Concerts Ticketmaster has finalized a plan to give concert goers a refund for events impacted by COVID-19. Starting May 1, customers will receive an email where they can choose to initiate a full refund or keep their tickets for the re-scheduled show date. 0

