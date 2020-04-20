Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Chattanooga Strong T Shirt

Chattanooga Strong T Shirt

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Chattanooga Strong T Shirt

Chattanooga Strong T Shirt

A Cleveland shop is selling Chattanooga strong T-Shirts to raise money for tornado victims.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Chattanooga Strong T Shirt

Stops.

It's been one week since tornadoes ripped through our area.

A lot of people are dealing with major property damages and costs.

One family owned business has come up with a way to help those affected in our area.

We've got spirit t-shirts has created a chattanooga strong t-shirt to help raise funds for those who are struggling.

The shirts cost 15 dollars and 100 percent of the proceeds go to those affected by the tornadoes.

This company is the same one who helped raised over 50 thousand dollars for the families who were impacted from the attack on five marines in 2015.

Owner of the shop says this is something they felt like they had to do " i feel like it is my responsibility.

I have a way to help the community by printing t-shirts.

I have a way to do that and the is so grateful and so giving."

You can find out how to purchase these shirts




You Might Like


Tweets about this

sarahworthing10

Sarah Worthington Helping out all those affected by the Chattanooga Tornado. Thank you, @utcnursing students, for creating this shirt… https://t.co/XtcCsZHbjT 2 hours ago

becca_watts_

Becca. RT @KGeezy20: If you feel like helping out some of the UTC students/staff who were affected by the recent tornado, and acquiring a rad shir… 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.