It's been one week since tornadoes ripped through our area.

A lot of people are dealing with major property damages and costs.

One family owned business has come up with a way to help those affected in our area.

We've got spirit t-shirts has created a chattanooga strong t-shirt to help raise funds for those who are struggling.

The shirts cost 15 dollars and 100 percent of the proceeds go to those affected by the tornadoes.

This company is the same one who helped raised over 50 thousand dollars for the families who were impacted from the attack on five marines in 2015.

Owner of the shop says this is something they felt like they had to do " i feel like it is my responsibility.

I have a way to help the community by printing t-shirts.

I have a way to do that and the is so grateful and so giving."

You can find out how to purchase these shirts