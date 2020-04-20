Global  

We're Open Y'all: Corky's BBQ Brentwood

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 01:31s - Published
From their house to yours!

You can still get the delicious Corky’s BBQ & Ribs you’ve been craving.

Corky’s is offering drive-thru, curb-side and delivery for all of their signature menu items including catfish, burgers, salads, and chicken tenders.

They are also offering six packs to-go!

Place an order online to help this local business at https://www.corkysbrentwood.com/or give them a call at 615-373-1020.

