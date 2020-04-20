Mamma Mia! Ikea shares iconic meatball recipe

Global  

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 00:53s - Published
When you think of Ikea, you probably think of three things: Affordable furniture with Swedish names, mazes and meatballs.Since quarantine has shut down all nonessential stores, Ikea decided to bestow a gift on the general public...The recipe for its famous meatballs.Now you can experience Ikea from the comfort of your home.“We know that some people might be missing our meatballs,” said Lorena Lourido, the country food manager for Ikea UK and Ireland.Remember to follow the directions!

