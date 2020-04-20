Global  

BJ Armstrong: MJ didn't have time to start fresh with new teammates — He was in the end of his career

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 01:34s - Published
BJ Armstrong: MJ didn't have time to start fresh with new teammates — He was in the end of his career

BJ Armstrong: MJ didn't have time to start fresh with new teammates — He was in the end of his career

Former Chicago Bull BJ Armstrong joins Jason Whitlock and Marcellus Wiley to give his personal account of what he saw between Michael Jordan and Jerry Krause during his time with Bulls.

Hear what BJ has to say about why Michael Jordan would rather end his own career short than start fresh with new teammates.

