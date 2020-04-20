Rochesterfest Is Cancelled

Sot-stinger-3 rochesterfest - the summer staple in rochester slated for the end of june - is canceled due to the coronavirus.

We're told this year - it won't be happening at the end of june per usual.

This is Brandon Helgeson's first year as executive director.

He tells me the safety and well-being of the guests was the reason for canceling rochesterfest.

I think it's just really important not to just have a party, but to have a celebration to celebrate all of our neighbors, all of our community, everything that we're fortunate to have here.

Their ideal goal would be to have the celebration at the end of august.

Planning is subject to change depending on when restrictions are lifted.

/ as far as other big summer events go in rochester... olmsted county free fair is still planning to move forward - their scheduling will rely on state fair dates.

And thursdays downtown is still planning to have july and august dates after canceling june dates.

