Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > ''Every job is essential!' Protesters in Sacramento demand California economy opens up amid coronavirus outbreak

''Every job is essential!' Protesters in Sacramento demand California economy opens up amid coronavirus outbreak

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:43s - Published
''Every job is essential!' Protesters in Sacramento demand California economy opens up amid coronavirus outbreak

''Every job is essential!' Protesters in Sacramento demand California economy opens up amid coronavirus outbreak

Protesters in Sacramento, California demand the economy open back up and wrote on their cars that "every job is essential!" on Monday (April 20).

Participants carried signs, Trump banners and hats, and demanded this lockdown end now.

"It's about a hundred cars deep," said the filmer to Newsflare.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.