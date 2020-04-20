Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Forecast: World Health Organization Warns 'Worst Is Still Ahead'

Coronavirus Forecast: World Health Organization Warns 'Worst Is Still Ahead'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Coronavirus Forecast: World Health Organization Warns 'Worst Is Still Ahead'

Coronavirus Forecast: World Health Organization Warns 'Worst Is Still Ahead'

As countries begin to lift social distancing restrictions, the World Health Organization issued a grim but vague warning.

CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ochreblue

ochreblue RT @RoryBurnside: Very gloomy forecast from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer this morning. If accurate, bye bye T20 World Cup, bye bye Boxin… 2 days ago

MuhammaD_Talha1

MuhammaD Talha Coronavirus ‘unlikely’ to be as deadly as World Health Organisation forecast https://t.co/cmgDTR21uZ https://t.co/kKjNQHMUa3 2 days ago

SMedupe

sidwell medupe Coronavirus cases in Africa could shoot up from thousands now to 10 million within three to six months according to… https://t.co/OQk25POzDu 3 days ago

RoryBurnside

Rory Burnside Very gloomy forecast from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer this morning. If accurate, bye bye T20 World Cup, bye bye… https://t.co/Ook81ezFzG 3 days ago

RichardBlaber

Richard Blaber @DNewtonC @globalhlthtwit I think you MAY be referring to this: https://t.co/xTdOipG6cb; but see also this: https://t.co/NuVzbp4Ibr. 3 days ago

stream_times

NewGlobalStreamTimes RT @stream_times: @AdvoBarryRoux @stream_times According to a World Health Organization forecast Africa may face millions of #Coronavirus… 4 days ago

stream_times

NewGlobalStreamTimes @AdvoBarryRoux @stream_times According to a World Health Organization forecast Africa may face millions of… https://t.co/IAI7RTslxm 4 days ago

RosMathieson

Rosalind Mathieson Oh no: #Coronavirus cases in #Africa could shoot up from thousands now to 10 million within three to six months acc… https://t.co/NnK56VhZnr 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.