shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Zendaya's beauty guru shares her quarantine skincare tips Hi, guys.I hope you guys are quarantining safely.With that said, I know a lot of you aretrying to have some consistency within yourskincare and your self-maintenance routines.We're not able to go and do thethings that we really want to do.We can't go get our nails done.We can't go get a facial, pedicures and all that stuff.I know you guys are trying the bestthat you can to implement as many differentways to boost up your skincare regime.One of the ways that you can do that is face masks.Face masks are something that I've used in my entire careeron all of my clients, from Zendaya to Kelly Rowland.I use them consistently.It's something that we do before any red carpet.One of the really cool and innovative ways todo extractions on your face is a at-home-peel-off mask.You only need two simple ingredients.You need an egg, a limeand the main ingredient, the toilet tissue.You definitely need toilet paper.The first step, you're going to whisk your eggs togetheruntil they get really, really light and fluffy.Then, I'm going to squeeze a lime into it.I'm using a key lime.You can use a lemon, you can use a lime,anything that's super citrusy, lime or lemon.I'm gonna mix that together,just to add a little bit more fluffiness.Once that's done, I'm going to startapplying our sheets onto our face.Before you apply the sheets onto the face,I like to take a few of themand cut them into different shapes.There's some long rectangle ones, 'cause I cut them in halfand then I cut them in fours and create small squares.The next tool that you wanna have is your foundation brush.You can use a foundation brush, you can useany type of brush that you want to apply this with.You can actually apply this with your fingers.Get your products together and join me as we createthis super easy, fun, do-it-yourself face mask.After you've whisked your eggs together and youadded your lime, you're gonna take your sheets.It's okay if they overlap, because you want thisto be able to peel off as one individual mask.I like to do this in sections.I'm gonna take a bigger sheet, like this,to get the bigger section, of course.A little bit of the egg whites and you paint the face.I'm gonna lay the tissue on.It should lay really nicely.After I've done that, I'll put another layer on top.Then, go to the next section here.This section is good for the longer pieces.You wanna be very careful not to get any of this inyour eyebrow hairs or on your hair line, like I just did.Try not to get them in your eyebrows,please, 'cause it'll take them off.These are where the triangle pieces come into play.That's it.I've applied the tissue and the egg white mixture.I've done a couple of layers, as you can see.We're gonna let this sit for about20 to 30 minutes and let it dry.Once it's dry, we should be ableto peel this off in one, clean swoop.(mask peeling)Oh, oh, wow, look at that.This is the final result.As you can see, I've gone ahead and washed offthe rest of the mask that was there.I've cleansed and moisturized with myfavorite cleansers and my favorite moisturizer.Right now, my favorite moisturizer is Terres d'Afrique.It's this moisturizer out of Africa,super light-weight, smells amazingand does the job that I need, right here at home.That's about it.I've put some lip balm on and I'm ready to go.After you take it off, you get this kinda weird mask.When you look inside, you could see all yourimpurities and the blackheads and stuff that came out.That's always cool to have afterwards.The kids really, really love this.I hope you guys are staying safe.I'm wishing you a happy quarantining.Stay in the house.Please don't go outside.Stay home as much as you can.Add this 20-minute do-it-yourself maskto your skin care regime.It's a fun and easy mask thateveryone can do and really, really enjoy.





