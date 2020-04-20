Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Patriots Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

Patriots Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 01:05s - Published
Patriots Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

Patriots Unveil New Uniforms For 2020 Season

New England's alternate unis have now been bumped up to their home primary uniform, with a whole new uniform for away games.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RichardKay80

Richard Kay Sure,they lost Ton Brady. But they've gotten these neat new uniforms. Kind of a wash. https://t.co/ubqFGsTOue 17 minutes ago

Helen_SA326

Helen SA ♌ RT @Patriots: Playing off the past, fit for the future. Some background on our new uniforms: https://t.co/JfvyyEYthd 26 minutes ago

Maurice75651552

Maurice Grant New England Patriots unveil new uniforms for 2020 season https://t.co/d4byYUVI76 #FoxNews 28 minutes ago

realBrianAnders

Brian L. Anderson New England Patriots unveil new uniforms for 2020 season https://t.co/MRetn2VhUY #FoxNews @mnewth21 2 hours ago

FRANKFMMAINE

FRANK 107.5 Have a look at the new Patriots unis. What do you think? https://t.co/r6q68uXBPr 2 hours ago

mckenney1971

BluePhoenix New England Patriots unveil new uniforms for 2020 season https://t.co/s8Q6GT06k9 3 hours ago

DickieV

Dick Vitale Hey the ⁦@Patriots⁩ can have their hot new looking threads but missing will be the engine that made them go in ⁦… https://t.co/5TpdgBzXI5 3 hours ago

Overlooked_Inc

OVERLOOKED New England Patriots unveil new uniforms for 2020 season. Download the app or click on https://t.co/PEQ11BFyZh to r… https://t.co/s4H3H3izQp 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.