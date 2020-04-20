Californians Are Ordering Their Cannabis Directly To The Front Door

With the shelter in place order affecting Californians, cannabis sales and delivery have seen a boom in business.

Consumers are buying more cannabis products during the lockdown and utilizing delivery services to get them.

Last month, as stay at home orders, went into effect, sales of recreational cannabis across the U.S. were up 50%.

Key markets, including California, Colorado, Oregon, and Alaska, saw a huge increase in sales from the same period last year.

Industry experts say sales of cannabis flower have remained steady, while sales of edibles have become popular.

Experts speculate the increase in popularity is because edibles are easier to store and tend to last longer.