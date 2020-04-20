Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > A New App Would listen To Your Cough And Tell You If You Have COVID-19

A New App Would listen To Your Cough And Tell You If You Have COVID-19

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
A New App Would listen To Your Cough And Tell You If You Have COVID-19

A New App Would listen To Your Cough And Tell You If You Have COVID-19

Researchers are developing an app that can predict if someone has COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the app will listen to your cough and use AI to make the potential diagnosis.

The app, called "Coughvid," was inspired by the idea that coronavirus patients have a distinctive sounding cough.

According to physicians, the COVID-19 cough sounds different than other types of coughs.

Coughvid is indevelopment at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.

So far researchers have gathered more than 15,000 audio samples of coughs to train its AI.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SU_PHX

SingularityU Phoenix Tech companies have swung into action, trying to apply their know-how to battle the new coronavirus. But audio proj… https://t.co/z3hmjdVkay 9 hours ago

TRO_Insights

Tech Research Online RT @BigDataAITO: AI researchers are betting that smartphones could be trained to detect whether a person is infected with the #Covid19 — ju… 11 hours ago

BigDataAITO

Big Data and AI Toronto AI researchers are betting that smartphones could be trained to detect whether a person is infected with the… https://t.co/WhCJGEAmTX 1 day ago

amareshskumar

AMARESH KUMAR RT @VGKnightinArmor: Smartphone Coronavirus Test? Apps Would Listen to Your Cough DITCH THE CELLPHONE.. it’s going to be a tool to track… 4 days ago

axiomedix

Axiomedix_PM Smartphone Coronavirus Test? Apps Would Listen to Your Cough https://t.co/GswR9EWwCg https://t.co/lb9wO33Nfr 4 days ago

vvpreetham

Preetham Vishwanatha This COVID-19 app would listen to your cough and use AI to predict whether you have coronavirus https://t.co/G0KPQWaf3B #ai #COVID19 5 days ago

wildwoodgdnapts

WildwoodGardensApts 🏡 RT @evankirstel: Smartphone Coronavirus Test? Apps Would Listen to Your Cough - WSJ https://t.co/TJioclo0Od #ai #digitalhealth #Covid_19 6 days ago

SarbaniC

Sarbani Chakraborty Appified smart co-extensive human-tech selves. Our future Q to ourselves will be- how to think like AI-powered thin… https://t.co/xZyXw4GuL6 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Privacy Concerns Surrounding COVID-19 App [Video]

Privacy Concerns Surrounding COVID-19 App

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reports on the concerns regarding a new app launched by the city of Chicago to help people with COVID-19 questions. But some are concerned about giving personal..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:15Published
Coronavirus Business Woes: NYC's Restaurants Struggling Under Delivery App Fees, Uncertain Futures [Video]

Coronavirus Business Woes: NYC's Restaurants Struggling Under Delivery App Fees, Uncertain Futures

Restaurants have taken a hard hit since the onset of the coronavirus. While some are slowly opening their doors back up for delivery, they’re facing some challenges. CBS2’s Charlie Cooper reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published