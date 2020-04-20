A New App Would listen To Your Cough And Tell You If You Have COVID-19

Researchers are developing an app that can predict if someone has COVID-19.

According to Business Insider, the app will listen to your cough and use AI to make the potential diagnosis.

The app, called "Coughvid," was inspired by the idea that coronavirus patients have a distinctive sounding cough.

According to physicians, the COVID-19 cough sounds different than other types of coughs.

Coughvid is indevelopment at École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne.

So far researchers have gathered more than 15,000 audio samples of coughs to train its AI.