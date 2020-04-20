Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse

Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse

Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse

US stocks were shaken deeply into the red on Monday after oil traders desperate to unload near-term contracts for the vital commodity sold at a loss.

Oil prices plunged below zero, meaning traders were being paid around $40 to buy a barrel.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse https://t.co/K5kLx1GuU0 7 hours ago

Independent_ie

Independent.ie #VIDEO Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse https://t.co/zp4rfZ0mVh 9 hours ago

One_News_Page

One News Page #OilCrash Stocks plummet after oil prices collapse https://t.co/pDg1LcvOvR US stocks were shaken deeply into the… https://t.co/KIxScMsUiD 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.