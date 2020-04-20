WNBA Names Gianna Bryant and
Teammates as Honorary Draft Picks On April 17, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli
and Payton Chester were posthumously
honored during the 2020 WNBA draft.
They were among the nine killed in a January
helicopter crash that also claimed the life of
famed basketball player Kobe Bryant.
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the
announcement in a video message, saying the three
athletes “represented the future of the WNBA.” Cathy Engelbert,
via ESPN Among the family members that
spoke following Engelbert’s announcement
was Vanessa Bryant, who thanked the
WNBA for honoring Gianna.
Vanessa Bryant,
via ESPN No.
1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, who was a close friend
of the Bryant family, also praised the WNBA for honoring
the young women, saying it was a “beautiful thing.” Sabrina Ionescu,
via ESPN