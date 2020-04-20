Global  

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:29s - Published
WNBA Names Gianna Bryant and Teammates as Honorary Draft Picks On April 17, Gianna Bryant, Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester were posthumously honored during the 2020 WNBA draft.

They were among the nine killed in a January helicopter crash that also claimed the life of famed basketball player Kobe Bryant.

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made the announcement in a video message, saying the three athletes “represented the future of the WNBA.” Cathy Engelbert, via ESPN Among the family members that spoke following Engelbert’s announcement was Vanessa Bryant, who thanked the WNBA for honoring Gianna.

Vanessa Bryant, via ESPN No.

1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu, who was a close friend of the Bryant family, also praised the WNBA for honoring the young women, saying it was a “beautiful thing.” Sabrina Ionescu, via ESPN

