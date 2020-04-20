Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Share Their COVID-19 Experience

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are letting people know about their experience with COVID-19.

The actor and his wife battled the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus while in quarantine in Australia.

Hanks says he didn't have symptoms as bad as Wilson, but that he had extreme fatigue.

Hanks said that his wife had severe nausea from the drug hydroxychloroquine, that at times she couldn't walk.

Hanks said his wife had a high fever and she lost her sense of taste and smell.

After recovering, the couple returned home to Los Angeles in late March.