Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Actress Talia Balsam Speaks On The Drama Film, "South Mountain"

Actress Talia Balsam Speaks On The Drama Film, "South Mountain"

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 16:00s - Published
Actress Talia Balsam Speaks On The Drama Film, 'South Mountain'

Actress Talia Balsam Speaks On The Drama Film, "South Mountain"

"South Mountain" follows Lila (Talia Balsam), an artist who teaches at a community college and has built a modest rural paradise with her husband, Edgar (Scott Cohen).

Soon after their teen daughters head off on summer adventures and her best friend begins chemotherapy, Edgar reveals he's started a new family.

This leaves Lila alone for a season of explosive grief and self re-discovery that focuses on an unconventional friendship with a younger man.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Talia Balsam On "South Mountain," "Mad Men," Working With Husband John Slattery [Video]

Talia Balsam On "South Mountain," "Mad Men," Working With Husband John Slattery

The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about her new movie "South Mountain," why "Mad Men" was one of the best experiences of her career, and her time on "Homeland." #Interview #TaliaBalsam

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 11:01Published
Actor Talia Balsam Was Nervous To Take On The Lead In The Indie Drama, “South Mountain” [Video]

Actor Talia Balsam Was Nervous To Take On The Lead In The Indie Drama, “South Mountain”

“South Mountain” star Talia Balsam, who has had roles in shows like HBO's "Divorce" and Hulu's "Mrs. America," describes the challenges of playing such an intense role with only 11 days of prep...

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 01:08Published