Actress Talia Balsam Speaks On The Drama Film, 'South Mountain'

"South Mountain" follows Lila (Talia Balsam), an artist who teaches at a community college and has built a modest rural paradise with her husband, Edgar (Scott Cohen).

Soon after their teen daughters head off on summer adventures and her best friend begins chemotherapy, Edgar reveals he's started a new family.

This leaves Lila alone for a season of explosive grief and self re-discovery that focuses on an unconventional friendship with a younger man.

