Wabash Valley business to get some relief after approved for small business loan

The coronavirus pandemic has hit many small businesses hard.

Lawmakers" and "the president's administration" are nearing a deal that includes funding to help them out.

The f-s-a counseling center in terre haute is just one of many small businesses who will see some relief in the near future.

The facility has been approved for a loan through the "small business paycheck protection program."

It will give loans to small businesses to help keep them afloat.

The counseling center offers a variety of services for people in need.

The group says it's been hard to make ends meet as services have been down.

She says it's more important than ever to provide these services..

And this loan will help reach those across the wabash valley.

"right now, we are running a covid-19 support group for anyone that needs support with everything that's going on.

There's a lot of anxeity and unknowns still happening, and so people are being effected in a lot of different ways.

A lot of them are adverse."

The center is offering tele-health services and is accepting new clients.

