Olmsted County now reporting four deaths

Department of first tonight... there are now nearly ?

Hundred coronavirus cases in olmsted county?

And the number of deaths in the county has doubled since friday.

Kimt news three's raquel hellman joins us now live in rochester with what we know about these new cases?

Raquel?

Live behind these doors?

Public health director graham briggs is working to stop the spread of the virus here in olmsted county.

Today?

I talked with briggs about the importance of contact tracing?

And identifying clusters of cases.

But first?

Let's take a look at the latest numbers.

There are 23 new cases in olmsted county since friday.

That brings the total to 197.

Of those cases?

117 are recovered?

Meaning 80 are active.

And the number of deaths in county has doubled in just the last few days.

There are now four deaths?

Compared to two as of friday.

As the fight against the virus continues?

Contact tracing is one of the biggest defenses.xxx finding those people who have incubating virus inside of them and keeping them away from others as they become infectious and start shedding the virus.

And keeping them away from as long as they are shedding this virus one important part of contact tracing is identifying clusters of cases?

Which is 2 or more people living in a household or working together, or otherwise have had close contact with a confirmed case.

Here in olmsted county?

The majority of the identified clusters are in households.

