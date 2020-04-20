Terre Haute South group holds virtual vigil to end mass genocide

Global  

Video Credit: WTHI
Of april is the month the month of april is genocide awareness month.

The terre haute south student club "stand" held a special virtual vigil today to honor that.

This is video from the vigil.

The goal was to raise awareness and end mass genocide they took some time to remember people who were victim to genocides all over.

We spoke with allison weiner..a junior at terre haute south.

She says this years vigil was able to reach more people with it being online.

"if people become educated on the topic then their much more likely to take action.

If you become educated, then you can create change and your more likely to want to be the change.

Weiner says change.

Weiner says this is the only event that they'll host this




