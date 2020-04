City of Jackson setting up COVID-19 symptom collector

DETECTION TOOL TOHELP COMBAT THE SPREAD OF THEDEADLYVIRUS.16 WAPT'S TROY JOHNSON JOIN USLIVE FROM HOME ABOUT HOW THIS"SYMPTOMCOLLECTOR" ACTUALLY WORKS..

MEGAN...THE SYMPTOM COLLECTOR -- MEGAN-- IS A TOOL THAT ALLOWSINDIVIDUALS TO REPORTTHEIR SYMPTOMS IN REAL-TIME,FROM THESAFETY OF THEIR OWN HOMES, WHILEAVOIDINGUNNECESSARY VISITS TOOVERBURDENED HOSPITALS ANDTESTING FACILITIESTHE DATA SUBMITTED BY THE PUBLICIS MADEAVAILABLE TO GOVERNMENT ANDHEALTH OFFICIALS WITHIN SECONDSOFSUBMISSION, SO THAT NEWPOTENTIAL VIRUSHOTSPOTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED ANDMONITORED IN NEAR REAL-TIME.MAYOR CHOKWE ANTAR LUMUMBAANNOUNCEDTHE CITY'S PURCHASE OF THESYMPTOMCOLLECTOR LAST WEEK..THE CITY'S CHIEF ADMINISTRATOROFFICERSAYS THEY WERE INTRODUCE TO THISNEWTOOL THROUGH ONE OF THE CITY'SPARTNERS.

WE WERE ACTUALLY BROUGHT THISTOOL BY ONE OFOUR PARTNERS THAT WE HAVE BEENWORKING WITH ON CITYINTEGRATION ISSUES ... TO BEABLE TO BRING NEW RESOURCESTO THE CITDOCTOR BLAINE SAYS THE CITY HASPURCHASED 6 THOUSAND TESTINGKITS AND GAVEANOTHER 6 THOUSAND TO THE STATEDEPARTMENT OF HEALTH... MANY OF YOU ARE HAVING ISSUESWITH THE GOVERNMENT BENEFI