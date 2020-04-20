Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Economic fallout from COVID-19 pandemic triggers record unemployment, devastates family finances

Economic fallout from COVID-19 pandemic triggers record unemployment, devastates family finances

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 03:49s - Published
Economic fallout from COVID-19 pandemic triggers record unemployment, devastates family finances

Economic fallout from COVID-19 pandemic triggers record unemployment, devastates family finances

As the economic fallout from the pandemic triggers record unemployment and devastates the finances of families across the country, Taking Action Reporter Jackie Callaway spoke to experts on how consumers can find ways to save money now.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sweetangelface

SweetAngelFace Infinity RT @CourthouseNews: Europe is focusing on how to deal with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak as the crisis becomes more manag… 1 hour ago

Gary18864682

Gary Covid-19 fallout: Outrage breaks out in Germany as Adidas, H&M stop paying rents - The Economic Times https://t.co/3Kt6cs68p6 1 hour ago

GICZ4EVA

Mike G @GovBillLee have you considered the legalization of recreational marijuana in TN? That tax revenue could be a huge… https://t.co/uALfrLaXTX 1 hour ago

CourthouseNews

Courthouse News Europe is focusing on how to deal with the economic fallout from the Covid-19 outbreak as the crisis becomes more m… https://t.co/l1vkp0LG2b 1 hour ago

Law360

Law360 Austria wants the EU to suspend state aid rules if it expects all EU countries to share the burden of the economic… https://t.co/H74jysRqXI 2 hours ago

abcactionnews

ABC Action News “The first four things you want to pay for is food, shelter, utilities and transportation,” said personal finance e… https://t.co/ZsVwyLYPay 2 hours ago

kendrabozarth

Kendra Bozarth Years of austerity budgeting + tax cuts for the wealthy = NJ unprepared to combat the #coronavirus pandemic and eco… https://t.co/r2YTbGVD9j 3 hours ago

DeanJC420

Magic Beans🐿️ In a Canada-wide report on the economic fallout from COVID-19, the bank forecast 200,000 lost jobs between #Alberta… https://t.co/oEQ5cLQDqV 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.