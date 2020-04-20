Travis Scott Is Going on Tour in 'Fortnite' The rapper will debut a new song during his virtual music tour Scott and Epic Games are planning from April 23-25.

According to Epic Games' website, there will be five shows in total.

Two loading screens and a Astroworld Cyclone Glider will be given to all 'Astronomical' attendees.

@FortniteGame/Twitter According to IGN, the "STARGAZING" rapper is also becoming a member of Fortnite's Icon Series on April 21.

The inclusion to show Scott's "artistic personality" on the platform was revealed back in January.