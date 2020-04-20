Global  

Homefront: Brewery Honors Fallen Heroes

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:47s - Published
Homefront: Brewery Honors Fallen Heroes

Homefront: Brewery Honors Fallen Heroes

Brian McGinnis is the head brewer and co-owner of Grainworks -- whose commemorative 6-packs of Blue Skies Hero Brew feature local heroes who gave their life for their country.

The beer gets its name from the Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals Warrior Foundation It's co-founder Dave Hart approached Grainworks with the idea.

