Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Closed Door Can't Stop Cat

Closed Door Can't Stop Cat

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Closed Door Can't Stop Cat

Closed Door Can't Stop Cat

Occurred on April 11, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: Maya (the cat not opening the door) likes to drink out of the faucet in the bathtub but has been waking us up in the middle of the night to do it so we thought we would shut the door and keep them out of the bedroom.

We’d wake up in the middle of the night with Luca (the cat opening the door) on the bed and thought I wasn’t closing the door all the way so we tried to see what he was doing.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ToxotesArcher

🌈💐 Rob 💐🌈 **mom irritating the***out of me when my door is closed specifically because i am trying to work** i wait 4 her… https://t.co/rw4A4XRaSc 4 hours ago

meh_thinks

mEhrii💫 RT @IamMammaai: ~...IF You Still Feel PAIN You Are Still ALIVE 🖤🤍 STOP Knocking At Closed DOOR… 4 hours ago

HonTyanDenis1

Hon Tyan Denis Government if we can't stop the truck drivers then provide security in an organised manner to escort them otherwise… https://t.co/2P8pJyiMXy 5 hours ago

sunoppositemoon

🕯the answer to life, the universe, and everything Ah, the traitorous bag of bones is still here. At least his door was closed. A girl can dream! 😂 But just having t… https://t.co/dQPgTJlGNG 6 hours ago

vegasweddingcap

VegasWeddingCapital 4/20 is a popular wedding date...we are closed today due to COVID-19, but that won't stop us from remembering prev… https://t.co/tSihEcBzU3 8 hours ago

_Minenhle_enhle

Minnie Lapraat 😭😂😂 this reminds me of when I burnt my room down at the age of 6. I was bored so I stole a matchbox and played wi… https://t.co/AjAw63TBUi 8 hours ago

JimAshley007

JIM - 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 🇺🇸 RT @LydiaRi94212372: @JimAshley007 @WHO @realDonaldTrump @VP I just told my neighbor who knocked on my door to STOP 🛑being a Democrat and s… 9 hours ago

LydiaRi94212372

❌Deplorable Latina in AZ❌🌵🌻 @JimAshley007 @WHO @realDonaldTrump @VP I just told my neighbor who knocked on my door to STOP 🛑being a Democrat an… https://t.co/dKXbhpZYav 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.