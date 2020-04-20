Closed Door Can't Stop Cat

Occurred on April 11, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: Maya (the cat not opening the door) likes to drink out of the faucet in the bathtub but has been waking us up in the middle of the night to do it so we thought we would shut the door and keep them out of the bedroom.

We’d wake up in the middle of the night with Luca (the cat opening the door) on the bed and thought I wasn’t closing the door all the way so we tried to see what he was doing.