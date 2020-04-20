Global  

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:08s - Published
Coronavirus Diet: Tips For Planting Cold- And Warm-Weather Veggies

While stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, you may want to put that time to use by doing something that can help feed your family.

Vegetable gardens can be started right now with cool weather crops, and you don’t need a backyard, CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff reports.

