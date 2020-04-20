CDC investigating virus outbreak on USS Roosevelt Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:58s - Published now 10News' continuing coverage of the coronavirus pandemic 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend CDC investigating virus outbreak on USS Roosevelt MORE THAN $300 MILLION FORSMALL BUSINESSES.THE CDC LOOKING INTO THECORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK ABOARDTHE USS THEODORE ROOSEVELT.NEARLY 700 SAILORS ON THAT SANDIEGO-BASED CARRIER TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS, ALLTHIS WHILE THE SHIP'SCONTROVERSIAL FORMER CAPTAINAWAITS A DECISION THAT COULDGIVE HIM HIS JOB BACK.WE SEE WHAT WE MIGHT EXPECT INTHE COMING DAYS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this