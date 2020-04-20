Global  

Now is the time to gain skills for trade jobs, electrician says

Now is the time to gain skills for trade jobs, electrician says

Now is the time to gain skills for trade jobs, electrician says

The company, a small team of two owners and an apprentice, said they are taking every precaution to stay safe and healthy.

Now is the time to gain skills for trade jobs, electrician says

This is the focus of tonight?skilled to work" campaign as we partner with employers in our area lacking workers for skilled jobs.

"balanced electric" is still hard at work, as an essential service, under governor kate brown order.

But their day to day operations*have changed.

The team of 2 owners and an apprentice are still fulfilling requests for projects and electrical assistance...just in a different way.

Taking careful precautions to prevent their team and those they serve from getting sick during the pandemic.

Michelle ericson, owner/electrician, balanced electric "currently we're looking at jobs as'what can we do that is not in somebody's living space so anything that's in the garage or outside, or where we don't have to be in someone's home."

She says "knowledge is power" and that*now is the perfect time to brush up on your skills, if you find yourself out of work.

That way you can be best prepared for any future employer when positions open back up.

