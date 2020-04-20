Joker movie - Behind The Scenes with Joaquin Phoenix and Todd Phillips

The Cast and Crew that brought the international phenomenon Joker to the screen discusses Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning performance as Arthur Fleck.

Featuring producer Bradley Cooper and director Todd Phillips Plot synopsis: Joker centers around the iconic arch-nemesis and is an original, standalone story not seen before on the big screen.

The exploration of Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix), a man disregarded by society, is not only a gritty character study, but also a broader cautionary tale.