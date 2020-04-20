Global  

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 03:08s - Published
HOLLYWOOD - Official Trailer - Netflix What if you could rewrite the story?

Official Trailer for HOLLYWOOD, a new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, coming to Netflix on May 1.

HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Officiallyheg

Hollie 🐳 RT @PopCrave: Watch the trailer for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series #Hollywood. Premieres May 1. 🎬 https://t.co/3mgdgHOxU0 2 minutes ago

smoc9944

Manuel O. RT @THR: Welcome to #Hollywood. The trailer for #RyanMurphy's newest Netflix series is here. https://t.co/vnMAbs1hI5 2 minutes ago

thepeoplesmovie

The People's Movies Re-write The Story Watch Netflix’s Hollywood Trailer https://t.co/rgR9DkYv9x https://t.co/xnOMk6N1Tm 2 minutes ago

itbnathann

nathan♓️💞 RT @ahszone: The official trailer for Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” is here! #Hollywood https://t.co/pmY8tF2df9 3 minutes ago

Page58Scoop

Page58 RT @Page58Scoop: “I want to take the story of Hollywood and give it a rewrite. If we change the way movies are made we can change the world… 4 minutes ago

rosyrean

bby chihuahua ॐ RT @DiscussingFilm: A new trailer for ‘HOLLYWOOD’ has been officially released. (Source: @Netflix) https://t.co/CCIG4HMmfC 8 minutes ago

tgommin

고민보다 Gomez RT @GeekVibesNation: Check out the first trailer for Netflix’s #Hollywood starring Samara Weaving, Darren Criss, Jim Parsons and Laura Harr… 8 minutes ago

oldpaldarren

𝔤𝔦𝔞𝔫𝔫𝔞 :)! RT @BroadwayWorld: See @DarrenCriss, @PattiLuPone, @jrmypope, and more in the first trailer for @hollywoodnetflx! https://t.co/tCGwlR2VUX 9 minutes ago

