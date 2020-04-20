The Weeknd Dominates Hot 100 With 'Blinding Lights' for a Third Week, Liam Payne Reveals Too Much About 1D Reunion and More | Bi Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:50s - Published 1 hour ago The Weeknd Dominates Hot 100 With 'Blinding Lights' for a Third Week, Liam Payne Reveals Too Much About 1D Reunion and More | Bi Louis Tomlinson wants Liam Payne to keep his mouth shut about the One Direction reunion, Sam Smith talks potential Coronavirus experience and The Weeknd continues to reign on top of the Billboard charts. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this